Allcargo Logistics to acquire Germany-based logistics company

Allcargo Logistics announced that its subsidiary, Allcargo Belgium N. V. (WOS) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with NBG Logistik Beteiligungs- und Beratungsges. mbH to acquire 75% stake in Fair Trade GmbH Schiffahrt, Handel und Logistik. The Shareholders Agreement would be signed in due course of time.

The cost of the acquisition is approx. EUR 12 million.

Fair Trade GmbH Schiffahrt, Handel und Logistik is a FCL and LCL consolidation services provider, operating in Germany with offices in Bremen and Hamburg. The company handles inbound and outbound freight to / from multiple destinations globally.

