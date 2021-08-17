HCL bags 5-year IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG

HCL Technologies has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Spanning the globe with four business divisions, Wacker currently operates 26 production sites.

Wacker's engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization and automation. HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)