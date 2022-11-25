IEX Board OKs share buyback

At meeting held on 25 November 2022

The Board of Indian Energy Exchange at its meeting held on 25 November 2022 has approved the proposal of buyback of paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 200 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 98 crore.

