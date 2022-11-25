Heranba Industries appoints Head Strategic Development for Crop Protection Biz

Heranba Industries (Heranba) has appointed Ajit Gujral as Head - Strategic Development for Crop Protection Business of the company.

In addition to the above assigned role, Gujral with his rich experience will also extend his support in the areas of PATENT FILING, PRODUCT REGISTRATION (Domestic + Export), & Introduction of new products in discussion with R&D department.

He will also be a part of the company's PR team to help improve the market visibility of the company.

