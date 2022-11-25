JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aurobindo Pharma rises on bargain hunting

Va Tech Wabag receives update in credit ratings
Business Standard

Heranba Industries appoints Head Strategic Development for Crop Protection Biz

Capital Market 

Heranba Industries (Heranba) has appointed Ajit Gujral as Head - Strategic Development for Crop Protection Business of the company.

In addition to the above assigned role, Gujral with his rich experience will also extend his support in the areas of PATENT FILING, PRODUCT REGISTRATION (Domestic + Export), & Introduction of new products in discussion with R&D department.

He will also be a part of the company's PR team to help improve the market visibility of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 13:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU