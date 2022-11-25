Jio extends its True-5G coverage in all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat

Jio has extended its True-5G coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.

Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance's Janmabhoomi. This strategic announcement is a dedication to Gujarat and its people. As a model state, Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0 and IOT sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.

This shubh-aarambh in Gujarat will happen with an important True 5G-powered initiative named 'Education-For-All', in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat. This initiative will connect schools with: 1.

JioTrue5G connectivity 2. Advanced Content Platform 3. Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform 4. School Management Platform

