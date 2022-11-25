JUST IN
Business Standard

Va Tech Wabag receives update in credit ratings

Capital Market 

Va Tech Wabag has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Term loan - IND A+/ Stable (affirmed) Fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+ (long term rating affirmed; short term rating upgraded) Non fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+ (long term rating affirmed; short term rating upgraded) Proposed fund based and non-fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+ (long term rating affirmed; short term rating upgraded)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 13:34 IST

