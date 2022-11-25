Va Tech Wabag receives update in credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Term loan - IND A+/ Stable (affirmed) Fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+ (long term rating affirmed; short term rating upgraded) Non fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+ (long term rating affirmed; short term rating upgraded) Proposed fund based and non-fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+ (long term rating affirmed; short term rating upgraded)
