IEX board to mull share buyback on 25 November

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced that its board will consider share buyback on Friday, 25 November 2022.

The announcement was made after the market hours on Friday, 18 November 2022.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 8.4% to Rs 71.20 crore on 13.8% decrease in net sales to Rs 95.20 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of IEX shed 0.50% to settle at Rs 138.40 on Friday.

