IEX divests 5% stake of IGX to GAIL (India)

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced further divestment of 5% equity stake in the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to GAIL (India).

GAIL (India) will purchase 36,93,750 equity shares, having a face value of Rs 10 each, of IGX for a cash consideration of Rs 3.69 crore. The deal will be completed within a period of ten days from the date of execution of the share purchase and shareholders agreement. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 February 2021.

Speaking on the development, S N Goel, the chairman of IEX and director of IGX, has said that: "With strong impetus from the government to create a conducive policy and regulatory framework, gas markets are on the cusp of breakthrough growth. Competitive domestic gas markets are crucial to build a gas-based economy. In line, IGX is pro-actively working in collaboration with the stakeholders to build gas markets ecosystem in the country. We are delighted to welcome GAIL onboard as our partner and unite our strengths to realize India's vision of a gas-based economy."

On 22 January 2021, IEX announced the strategic investments by two leading energy players, Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas, in IGX. They acquired 5% equity stake each in the platform.

Launched on 15 June 2020 as a gas trading platform, IGX has since become the first gas exchange to receive authorization from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under recently notified Gas Exchange Regulations 2020.

IEX's consolidated net profit grew by 39.5% to Rs 58.14 crore on 42.8% rise in net sales to Rs 85.23 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Shares of IEX jumped 6.47% to close at Rs 273.30 on BSE. IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)