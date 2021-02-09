Abbott India Q3 PAT slips 5% to Rs 177 cr

On a standalone basis, Abbott India's net profit fell 5.11% to Rs 177.14 crore on a 1.58% rise in revenue from operations at Rs 1,095.37 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 5.05% to Rs 237.88 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 250.55 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter skid 4.88% to Rs 60.74 crore as against Rs 63.86 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during trading hours today, 9 February 2021.

Shares of Abbott India rose 0.53% to Rs 14,574.65. Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are divided into four business divisions: women's health & gastrointestine, gastroenterology and hepatic care; specialty care; gennext & vaccines, and consumer care.

