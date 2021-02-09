Abbott India Q3 PAT slips 5% to Rs 177 cr

-
ALSO READ
J B Chemicals gains after USFDA nod for generic antihistamine
J B Chemicals spurts 41% in five days
Aurobindo Pharma gains after USFDA approval for sedative drug
Vikas Multicorp Ltd. to enter pharma and healthcare business; board in principally approves acquisition
GSK Pharma Q2 PAT drops 85% to Rs 76 crore
-
On a standalone basis, Abbott India's net profit fell 5.11% to Rs 177.14 crore on a 1.58% rise in revenue from operations at Rs 1,095.37 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 5.05% to Rs 237.88 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 250.55 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter skid 4.88% to Rs 60.74 crore as against Rs 63.86 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during trading hours today, 9 February 2021.
Shares of Abbott India rose 0.53% to Rs 14,574.65. Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Its business operations are divided into four business divisions: women's health & gastrointestine, gastroenterology and hepatic care; specialty care; gennext & vaccines, and consumer care.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU