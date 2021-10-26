IEX to commence trade in Energy Saving Certificates under PAT II scheme

Indian Energy Exchange announced the commencement of trade in Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) under Perform, Achieve & Trade Cycle-II (PAT-II) scheme apropos the notification dated 31 March 2016 as issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power.

The trading on the Exchange will happen once a week on every Tuesday.

PAT-II aims at achieving an overall energy savings of 8.87 MTOE and covers 621 Designated Consumers spanning across 11 energy intensive industry sectors. Petroleum refinery,railways and power distribution utilities have been added under PAT-II besides the eightindustries including cement, thermal power plant, iron and steel, textile, aluminum, fertilizer, chlor-alkali, paper and pulp that continue to be included from PAT-I.

The National Load Despatch Center (NLDC), which is the nodal agency for ESCerts trade in accordance with the CERC ESCerts Regulations 2016 has already commenced the process of registration of the DC as eligible entities w.e.f. 23 August 2021.

A total 349 DCs can sell and 193 DCs are expected to participate on the buy side as per the BEE notification dated 18 August'21.

The Ministry of Power has already issued 57 lakhEScerts to 349 DCs and about 193 DCs are entitled to purchase 36.68 lakh ESCerts as per the BEE.

ESCerts trading is regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) with BEE as the Administrator and Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) as the Registry for registering Designated Consumers as eligible entities, trading and book keeping of ESCerts. Trading of ESCerts takes place exclusively on the Power Exchanges as per the CERC ESCerts Regulations 2016.

