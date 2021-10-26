IEX to commence trade in Energy Saving Certificates under PAT II scheme

Indian Energy Exchange announced the commencement of trade in Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) under Perform, Achieve & Trade Cycle-II (PAT-II) scheme apropos the notification dated 31 March 2016 as issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power.
The trading on the Exchange will happen once a week on every Tuesday.
PAT-II aims at achieving an overall energy savings of 8.87 MTOE and covers 621 Designated Consumers spanning across 11 energy intensive industry sectors. Petroleum refinery,railways and power distribution utilities have been added under PAT-II besides the eightindustries including cement, thermal power plant, iron and steel, textile, aluminum, fertilizer, chlor-alkali, paper and pulp that continue to be included from PAT-I.
The National Load Despatch Center (NLDC), which is the nodal agency for ESCerts trade in accordance with the CERC ESCerts Regulations 2016 has already commenced the process of registration of the DC as eligible entities w.e.f. 23 August 2021.
A total 349 DCs can sell and 193 DCs are expected to participate on the buy side as per the BEE notification dated 18 August'21.
The Ministry of Power has already issued 57 lakhEScerts to 349 DCs and about 193 DCs are entitled to purchase 36.68 lakh ESCerts as per the BEE.
ESCerts trading is regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) with BEE as the Administrator and Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) as the Registry for registering Designated Consumers as eligible entities, trading and book keeping of ESCerts. Trading of ESCerts takes place exclusively on the Power Exchanges as per the CERC ESCerts Regulations 2016.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU