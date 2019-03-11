IFCI exits two large exposures in thermal power sector

announced that it has made an exit from the following two large exposures in thermal power sector in the last fortnight :-

(i) Monetisation of an investment in 1600 MW coal based thermal power project (the largest project equity investment) - generating upside of more than t300 crore on the investment of Rs 432.72 crore.

In this fiscal year, realized Rs 745.29 crore; and

(ii) Resolution of largest NPA having an exposure to 450 MW gas based thermal power project- adopting open bidding under Swiss Challenge method. The auction was conducted with Reserve Price of Rs 427.50 crore and realized Rs 428.61 crore.

