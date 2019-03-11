IFCI exits two large exposures in thermal power sector

-
ALSO READ
IFCI reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.85 crore in the December 2018 quarter
IFCI expects resolution of NPA cases worth Rs 8,000 cr during this fiscal
Volumes soar at Redington India Ltd counter
Volumes jump at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
IFCI announced that it has made an exit from the following two large exposures in thermal power sector in the last fortnight :-
(i) Monetisation of an investment in 1600 MW coal based thermal power project (the largest project equity investment) - generating upside of more than t300 crore on the investment of Rs 432.72 crore.
In this fiscal year, IFCI realized Rs 745.29 crore; and
(ii) Resolution of largest NPA having an exposure to 450 MW gas based thermal power project- adopting open bidding under Swiss Challenge method. The auction was conducted with Reserve Price of Rs 427.50 crore and IFCI realized Rs 428.61 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU