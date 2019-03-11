MEP Infrastructure Developers' SPVs achieve financial closure for NHAI projects

JUST IN
MEP Infrastructure Developers announced that Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV's) of the Company viz.: (i) MEP Longjian ACR (ii) MEP Longjian CLR and (iii) MEP Longjian Loha Waranga Road have achieved the Financial Closure as per the Concession Agreement executed with the National Highways Authority of India ('NHAI') dated 04 July 2018.

