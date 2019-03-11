MEP Infrastructure Developers' SPVs achieve financial closure for NHAI projects

Infrastructure Developers announced that Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV's) of the Company viz.: (i) Longjian ACR (ii) Longjian CLR and (iii) MEP Longjian Loha Waranga Road have achieved the Financial Closure as per the Concession Agreement executed with the ('NHAI') dated 04 July 2018.

