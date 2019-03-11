Ashoka Buildcon's arm receives LoA for NHAI road project in Karnataka

-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that the Company's subsidiary viz.
Ashoka Concessions ('ACL') has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India ('NHAI') for the Project viz. Tumkur - Shivamogga Section from Km 170.415 to Km 226.750 from Bettadahalli Shivamogga (Package IV) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala in the State of Karnataka; ('Project')'. The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs.1382 crore.
