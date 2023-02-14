IFCI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 92.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 347.50 croreNet profit of IFCI reported to Rs 92.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 706.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 347.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 273.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales347.50273.98 27 OPM %86.40-15.03 -PBDT153.56-264.56 LP PBT133.00-279.22 LP NP92.21-706.37 LP
