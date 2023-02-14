Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 46.13% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 69.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 46.13% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 69.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales69.4366.27 5 OPM %12.6020.30 -PBDT8.7613.50 -35 PBT6.5111.34 -43 NP5.4310.08 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

