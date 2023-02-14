Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 46.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 69.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 46.13% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 69.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.69.4366.2712.6020.308.7613.506.5111.345.4310.08

