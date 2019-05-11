JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Commissioning of 50Mwac Solar Power Project in the State of UP by Adani Green Energy
Business Standard

Procter & Gamble Health appoints an Additional (Non-Executive) Director

Capital Market 

Effective from 01 June 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Aalok Agrawal has been appointed as Additional (Non-Executive) Director on the Board of Procter & Gamble Health effective 01 June 2019, subject to allotment of Director Identification Number. Aalok is not related to any Director of the Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU