Procter & Gamble Health appoints an Additional (Non-Executive) Director

Effective from 01 June 2019Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Aalok Agrawal has been appointed as Additional (Non-Executive) Director on the Board of Procter & Gamble Health effective 01 June 2019, subject to allotment of Director Identification Number. Aalok is not related to any Director of the Company
