Commissioning of 50Mwac Solar Power Project in the State of UP by Adani Green Energy

On 10 May 2019

(UP), a wholly owned subsidiary of has commissioned 50 MWac Solar Power Project on 10 May 2019 in the State of The off-taker for the Said Project is Power Corporation Limited. The PPA is for 25 years. The approved PPA tariff, at present, is Rs. 5.07 1 kWh. The Company has filed an appeal before (APTEL) challenging reduction in PPA tariff from Rs. 8.44/kWh to Rs. 5.07/kWh by Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC). Further, Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) (AREPGL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani (AGEL) had also won bid for setting up 250 MWac wind power project in the Tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of (SECI). Letter of Award (LOA) for the same is awaited.

