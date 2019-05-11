Commissioning of 50Mwac Solar Power Project in the State of UP by Adani Green Energy

-
On 10 May 2019Adani Green Energy (UP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has commissioned 50 MWac Solar Power Project on 10 May 2019 in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The off-taker for the Said Project is Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The PPA is for 25 years. The approved PPA tariff, at present, is Rs. 5.07 1 kWh. The Company has filed an appeal before Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) challenging reduction in PPA tariff from Rs. 8.44/kWh to Rs. 5.07/kWh by Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC). Further, Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) (AREPGL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) had also won bid for setting up 250 MWac wind power project in the Tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Letter of Award (LOA) for the same is awaited.
