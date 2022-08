IFGL Refractories updates on its upcoming technology centre in Odisha

IFGL Refractories is in the process of setting up state of art in-house technology centre at its Odisha manufacturing facility involving Capital outlay of about Rs 20 crore, which is likely to be operational in the year 2023.

This Technology centre having multiple objectives will further strengthen the Company as worldwide supplier of specialised refractories and provider of services in relation thereto, to the producers of iron and steel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)