Inox Wind bags 200 MW wind power project

Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 200 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat. This amongst many more in the future will help NTPC achieve its target of having over 60 GW Renewable Energy capacity constituting nearly 50% of its overall power generation capacity by 2032.

The Project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site, Kutch District in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2024.

As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height. The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar and Extra High Voltage Transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the Project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period. Further, as part of the order, Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O & M) for the project.

