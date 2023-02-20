Shilpa Medicare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cipla Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2023.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd tumbled 8.62% to Rs 270.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 97848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24236 shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 962.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25581 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd crashed 6.17% to Rs 1615.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd pared 5.49% to Rs 1356.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25161 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd dropped 5.43% to Rs 473. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3487 shares in the past one month.

