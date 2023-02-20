Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB for inter-state transmission system

The state-owned firm said that it has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for the following projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The company has received Letters of Intent (LoI) for projects including, "Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat associated with integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone; Inter-regional ER-WR Interconnection; Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) in Khavda RE Park; Transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B; and Transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C."

The company received the Letters of Intent (LoI) for these projects on 17 February 2023.

The company will establish 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through Gujarat while expanding the transmission network associated with integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone, the filing said.

PowerGrid will establish 400kV D/C Transmission lines traversing through Orissa and Chhattisgarh and bays extension works for inter-regional ER-WR interconnection.

It will establish a new 765/400kV GIS at Khavda in Gujarat for establishing Khavda Pooling Station-2 in the RE Park.

The company will also establish 765kV D/C Transmission lines passing through Gujarat and bays extension works for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B.

Additionally, it will establish a new 765/400kV substation at Ahmedabad and bays extension work at Navsari in Gujarat and 765kV D/C Transmission lines passing through Gujarat for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C, it added.

Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit rose 10.7% to Rs 3,645.34 crore on 7.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,261.78 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Power Grid has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

