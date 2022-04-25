iGTB to adopt Microsoft as its preferred cloud platform for powering transaction banking

Intellect Design Arena's Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) announced it will integrate Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives of corporate banks.

The collaboration will see iGTB adopt Microsoft as its preferred cloud platform to remove traditional barriers of banking technology adoption, thereby help banks go-to-market 3 to 4 times faster with Liquidity, Cash Management, Payments, Trade Finance & Supply Chain Finance cloud offerings to their corporate clients.

This collaboration is set to drive sustained banking digitalisation, help banks transform their corporate banking business models, modernise their cloud technology stacks, and consume Banking-As-A-Service out-of-a-box.

Banks can now get access to bank-grade secure and hyper-scalable cloud infrastructure paired with iGTB's cloud-native banking technology to fully support burgeoning customer demands and regulatory needs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)