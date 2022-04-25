TCS expands partnership with SBI Cards

To further digitize and transform online onboarding processes

Tata Consultancy Services is expanding its strategic partnership with SBI Cards and Payments Services to power the latter's next leg of digital transformation.

The new engagement is built on a decade-long partnership. In the run up to SBI Card's blockbuster IPO in 2020, TCS had helped the company transform its core cards sourcing platform and digitized a significant portion of the process. The future-ready, agile platform personalized customer experience and helped boost sales and retention.

TCS will further digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes to enable a faster turnaround and frictionless experience which is expected to drive greater customer satisfaction. In addition, it will enable SBI Card to further expand its e-card issuance, delighting end customers and giving it a competitive edge in the market.

