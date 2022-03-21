IIFL Finance to buyback notes listed on SGX-ST

IIFL Finance has approved the buy-back of its SERIES01 USD 400M 5.875PCT NOTES DUE 20APR2023 (Notes) listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST), from its eligible noteholders as set out in the tender offer memorandum, up to a maximum purchase amount of U.

S.$50,000,000 (nominal value), and shall further initiate the cancellation of Notes following the settlement date.

