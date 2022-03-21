Godrej Properties clocks sales over Rs 1000 cr for its Riverhills township project in FY22

Godrej Properties announced it has achieved FY 22 sales worth Rs 1,002 crore for its township project #Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune.

The company has sold 1,550+ homes accounting for over 1.5 million square feet in the current financial year for this township project.

Since the launch of their first phase in the township in September 2019, GPL has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million square feet of area and a booking value of over Rs 2,100 crore.

