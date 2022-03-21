LTTS plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030

L&T Technology Services released its first Sustainability Report for the year 2020-21, with a roadmap to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030.

LTTS' Sustainability Report covers its various ESG initiatives which are built on the pillars of transparency, accountability, responsibility, compliance and trust, to drive an ethically progressive and reliable business model, robust enough to meet emerging challenges.

The report, conforming to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), presents LTTS' sustainability efforts across its key elements for fiscal 2020-21.

LTTS has identified Sustainability as one of its six 'Big Bets on emerging technology areas and one that cuts across the other 5 Big Bets comprising Electric Autonomous and Commercial Vehicles (EACV), 5G, MedTech, AI& Digital Products and Digital Manufacturing. LTTS' Sustainability Practice is building engineering services-based innovative digital solutions that aligns with the customers' sustainability roadmap.

LTTS has embraced net-zero as a core sustainability focus and will leverage its deep capabilities around energy transition and management, water and waste management, circular product design, digital intervention, sustainability consulting, and climate action for realizing this aspiration.

