Strides enters into sub-licensing agreement with MPP

To manufacture Pfizer's Covid-19 oral treatment

Strides Pharma Science announced a sub-license agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to commercialize a generic version of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral treatment in 95 low and middle-income markets.

Developed by Pfizer, the treatment is a SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitor oral antiviral therapy. The drug consists of nirmatrelvir tablets which are co-packaged and co-administered with ritonavir tablets. The product has been authorized as a Covid-19 oral therapy for emergency use in the U.S. and many other countries, both amongst high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients.

Branded as Kovidax, Strides' generic version of the Pfizer oral treatment will be launched in 95 markets as part of the sub-licensing agreement with MPP. The product will be manufactured at Strides' flagship facility in Bengaluru, and the Company has already secured its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) supplies through a preferred partnership arrangement.

