Board of Bangalore Fort Farms approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 06 February 2019The Board of Bangalore Fort Farms at its meeting held on 06 February 2019 too note of resignation of Santa Ghosh (DIN: 07623937), Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company with effect from 4 February, 2019. The Board also appointed Aman Jain (DIN: 08187995) as Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent) for a term of 5 consecutive years subject to the approval of Shareholders at a duly conducted General Meeting.
