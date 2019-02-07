Mahindra Lifespace Developers signs agreement to acquire 7-acre land parcel in Pune

Lifespace Developers announced that as part of its pursuit to acquire land for business growth, the Company has executed an agreement to acquire approximately seven acres of land in The sale deed will be executed in due course.

The Company plans to develop a mid-segment residential project with development potential of approximately 0.7 million square feet. The project falls within Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

The Company has, so far in this fiscal, tied up three (3) new projects with estimated development potential of 2.1 million square feet across Mumbai, and Bangalore; and has a robust pipeline of land deals under negotiation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)