Business Standard

Capri Global Capital gets ratings assigned for debt facilities

Capital Market 

By Infomerics

Capri Global Capital has been assigned credit ratings by Infomerics to the debt facilities aggregating to Rs 5150 crore as follows -

Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - IVR AA/Stable Outlook
Term loans (Rs 4380 crore) - IVR AA/ Stable Outlook
Non convertible debentures (Rs 300 crore) - IVR AA/ Stable Outlook
Proposed commercial papers (Rs 350 crore) - IVR A1+

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:26 IST

