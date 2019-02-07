Capri Global Capital gets ratings assigned for debt facilities

-
By InfomericsCapri Global Capital has been assigned credit ratings by Infomerics to the debt facilities aggregating to Rs 5150 crore as follows -
Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - IVR AA/Stable Outlook
Term loans (Rs 4380 crore) - IVR AA/ Stable Outlook
Non convertible debentures (Rs 300 crore) - IVR AA/ Stable Outlook
Proposed commercial papers (Rs 350 crore) - IVR A1+
