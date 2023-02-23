JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project
Business Standard

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 54.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 680.12 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 54.77% to Rs 216.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 139.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 680.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 497.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales680.12497.90 37 OPM %82.2281.65 -PBDT283.93181.40 57 PBT281.79179.65 57 NP216.40139.82 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU