IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 54.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 680.12 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 54.77% to Rs 216.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 139.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 680.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 497.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.680.12497.9082.2281.65283.93181.40281.79179.65216.40139.82

