IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 54.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of IIFL Finance approves investment in rights issue of IIFL Samasta Finance
IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter
IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Financials shares edge higher
IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.20% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 680.12 croreNet profit of IIFL Home Finance rose 54.77% to Rs 216.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 139.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 680.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 497.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales680.12497.90 37 OPM %82.2281.65 -PBDT283.93181.40 57 PBT281.79179.65 57 NP216.40139.82 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU