Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 159.05 points or 2.09% at 7761.42 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 10.65%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 7.79%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 5.08%),Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.97%),SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Angel One Ltd (up 4.55%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 4.38%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.63%), Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (up 3.57%), and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 3.55%).

On the other hand, Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 0.71%), Max India Ltd (down 0.27%), and IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 834.7 or 1.5% at 56611.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231.4 points or 1.39% at 16894.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 334.96 points or 1.24% at 27322.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.04 points or 1.29% at 8216.69.

On BSE,2331 shares were trading in green, 582 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

