IIFL Securities spurts after Q4 PAT soars 107% YoY

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Securities soars after winning bid to acquire Karvy accounts
IIFL Securities board OKs Rs 90 crore buyback
IIFL Sec jumps after IRDA nod for insurance e-commerce activities
IIFL Securities to consider share buy-back plan
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 107.46% in the March 2021 quarter
-
IIFL Securities jumped 4.01% to Rs 57.10 after the company reported 107.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.31 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 37.25 crore in Q4 FY20.
Total income during the quarter increased 22.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 256.29 crore. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 was at Rs 91.58 crore, up by 79.7% from Rs 50.96 crore in Q4 FY20. Current tax expense declined 27.5% to Rs 10.26 crore in the fourth quarter.
The company reported 5.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.33 crore on 2.7% decline in total income to Rs 867.78 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
Assets under management stood at Rs 43,755 crore as on 31 March 2021.
R. Venkataraman, managing director, commented on the financial results: "All our investment banking transactions were extremely well subscribed and witnessed very strong participation from high quality institutional, retail and HNI investors. Our deal pipeline for the coming quarters remain strong and robust."
IIFL Securities along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU