Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 56.49 points or 1.18% at 4846.15 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Prakash Industries Ltd (up 4.8%), Everest Industries Ltd (up 4.22%),Astec Lifesciences Ltd (up 4.16%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.94%),BASF India Ltd (up 3.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Greenply Industries Ltd (up 3.63%), Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 3.52%), UPL Ltd (up 3.17%), Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (up 3.15%), and Pennar Industries Ltd (up 2.81%).

On the other hand, Vikas Wsp Ltd (down 4.89%), Linde India Ltd (down 3.87%), and Excel Industries Ltd (down 2.01%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 203.24 or 0.42% at 48456.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.52% at 14572.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.63 points or 0.71% at 22041.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.72 points or 0.61% at 7048.15.

On BSE,1592 shares were trading in green, 628 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

