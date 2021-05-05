Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 212.25 points or 1.42% at 15201.99 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.6%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.11%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.7%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.15%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.14%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.94%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 0.72%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 203.24 or 0.42% at 48456.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.52% at 14572.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.63 points or 0.71% at 22041.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.72 points or 0.61% at 7048.15.

On BSE,1592 shares were trading in green, 628 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

