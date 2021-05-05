Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 18.4 points or 1.34% at 1388.31 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.75%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.72%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.83%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.33%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.25%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.99%), ITI Ltd (up 0.84%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.8%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.27%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 203.24 or 0.42% at 48456.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.6 points or 0.52% at 14572.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.63 points or 0.71% at 22041.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.72 points or 0.61% at 7048.15.

On BSE,1592 shares were trading in green, 628 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

