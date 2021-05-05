RBL Bank Q4 PAT slides 34% YoY

RBL Bank reported 34.1% drop in net profit to Rs 75.34 crore on 3.6% decline in total income to Rs 2610.83 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Net Interest Income (NII) declined by 11% to Rs 906 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was at 4.17% as on 31 March 2021 as against 4.93% as on 31 March 2020. Cost to income was 45% in Q4 FY21 as against 50.6% in Q4FY20.

The bank's operating profit grew 17% to Rs 877 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 752 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Provisions and contingencies increased 27.5% to Rs 766.25 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 601.17 crore in Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 110.28 crore, down 26.9% from Rs 150.76 crore in the same period last year.

On the asset quality side, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,601.53 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 1,050.21 crore as on 31 December 2020 and Rs 2,136.52 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The gross NPA ratio surged to 4.34% as on 31 March 2021 from 4.57% (proforma basis) as on 31 December 2020 and 3.62% as on 31 March 2020.

The net NPA ratio increased to 2.12% as on 31 March 2021 from 2.52% (proforma basis) as on 31 December 2020 and 2.05% as on 31 March 2020.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 72.2% in Q4 FY21 as compared to 68.8% in Q3FY21 (proforma basis) and 64% in Q4FY20.

RBL Bank reported 0.4% rise in net profit to Rs 507.78 crore on 1.5% fall in total income to Rs 10,272.38 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

While the bank's advances (net) increased 1% to Rs 58,623 crore, deposits jumped 26% to Rs 73,121 crore in FY21 over FY20.

CASA deposits rose 36% to Rs 23,264 crore as on 31 March 2021 from Rs 17,116 crore as on 31 March 2020.

Overall capital adequacy was at 17.5% with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.6% as on 31 March 2021.

Commenting on the performance Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, "We have dealt with the impact of the COVID pandemic fairly satisfactorily in as much as we have taken several steps to strengthen the franchise, by building strong capital buffers, deepening and expanding the deposit base, granularising and improving the quality of the balance sheet, maintaining Net NPAs at satisfactory levels, similar to last year, while maintaining overall profitability.

All this should hold us in good stead as we enter FY22. We continue to invest in the franchise and are adding growth engines in retail and digital to supplement our market leading franchises. We are closely monitoring the pandemic and impact on the economy and remain cautiously optimistic of a growth revival as the situation normalises."

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. The bank added 26 branches during Q4FY21 taking total number of branches to 429 as at 31 March 2021. In addition, the bank also has 1,365 business correspondent branches, of which 260 are banking outlets.

The scrip rose 0.99% to Rs 183.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)