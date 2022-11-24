G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh

G R Infraprojects announced that the project gFour Laning of Gundugolanu ] DevarapaIli ] Kovvuru Section of NH]16 from Km. 15.320 (Existing Km. 15.700) to Km. 85.204 (existing Km. 81.400) (Design Length = 69.884 Km.) in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode" of GR Gundugolanu Devarapalli Highway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been completed.

The Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer on 22 November 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 30 September 2022.

