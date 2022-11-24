JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Radico Khaitan Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sonata Software signs muti-year contract with Bermuda headquartered GCX
Business Standard

Cyient appoints CEO and COO to strengthen leadership of Cyient DLM

Capital Market 

Cyient announced that it has significantly strengthened the leadership of Cyient DLM in a bid to expand its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities.

Cyient DLM focuses on high-reliability EMS offerings and has grown significantly over the last few years with a strong outlook for the future.

The industry is witnessing a significant growth driven by changing global trends and a focus on key new technologies like IoT, Industry 4.0, etc. The advancement of the China Plus One strategy, increasing need for electronics manufacturing, significant focus on the Indian market, and opportunities in Built to Spec (B2S) are key global trends that present a unique opportunity to grow Cyient DLM business.

To accelerate this mandate, Cyient DLM is strengthening its leadership and has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU