Cyient appoints CEO and COO to strengthen leadership of Cyient DLM

Cyient announced that it has significantly strengthened the leadership of Cyient DLM in a bid to expand its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities.

Cyient DLM focuses on high-reliability EMS offerings and has grown significantly over the last few years with a strong outlook for the future.

The industry is witnessing a significant growth driven by changing global trends and a focus on key new technologies like IoT, Industry 4.0, etc. The advancement of the China Plus One strategy, increasing need for electronics manufacturing, significant focus on the Indian market, and opportunities in Built to Spec (B2S) are key global trends that present a unique opportunity to grow Cyient DLM business.

To accelerate this mandate, Cyient DLM is strengthening its leadership and has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Chief Operating Officer (COO).

