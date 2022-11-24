Sonata Software signs muti-year contract with Bermuda headquartered GCX

Sonata Software has announced that it has signed an agreement with Bermuda headquartered Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises.

Sonata Software, chosen by GCX as its technology and business transformation partner of choice, shall support and maintain the end-to-end application landscape and help GCX migrate from legacy technology and platforms to enable strategic business transformation in this multi-year agreement.

GCX provides high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services including managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS solutions, to a range of blue-chip customers inclusive of hyper scalers, telecommunications operators, new media providers and enterprises throughout the world. Its 66,000km of cables span 46 countries from North America to Asia, with a particularly strong position on the Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)