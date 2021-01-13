IIP Contracts Nearly 2% In November 2020

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) saw a contraction of 1.9% for November 2020, reverting back to the declining territory after rising in the previous two months, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed on Tuesday.

For November, IIP with base 2011-12 stands at 126.3, the Ministry's data showed. IIP for mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the same month stand at 104.5, 128.4 and 144.8, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)