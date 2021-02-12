IIP Rises By 1% In December 2020

-
-
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in December 2020 recorded a growth of 1% as compared to a 0.4% rise in November 2020.
The manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6% in December 2020, mining output declined by 4.8%, while power generation grew 5.1% in December 2020. The IIP recorded a slide of 13.5% in April-December 2020 on a year on year basis.
