FICCI Welcomes Prime Minister's Acknowledgement Of Role Played By Indian Industry And Business

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgment of the role of Indian industry and business. Expressing his appreciation over the PM's statement, Uday Shankar, President, FICCI said that at a time that the COVID-hit Indian industry is trying to pick up its rhythm of high growth, Prime Minister's acknowledgment would be a much-needed shot in the arm for entrepreneurs and the business community.

The private sector contributes as much as 87% to the GDP and almost 60% to the employment in the country. This statement by the Prime Minister will lead to a fresh new discourse towards the national consensus on the role industry and enterprise play in this country.

