IKAB Securities & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2018 quarter
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.55% in the March 2019 quarter
ICICI Securities standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2019 quarter
Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 74.19% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 58.71% to Rs 20.00 croreNet Loss of IKAB Securities & Investment reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.71% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.41% to Rs 89.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.0048.44 -59 89.52152.80 -41 OPM %-1.100.60 -0.412.19 - PBDT-0.060.15 PL 0.051.30 -96 PBT-0.060.14 PL 0.041.26 -97 NP-0.09-0.22 59 -0.010.90 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU