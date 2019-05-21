IKAB Securities & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 58.71% to Rs 20.00 crore

Net Loss of & Investment reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.71% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.41% to Rs 89.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.0048.4489.52152.80-1.100.600.412.19-0.060.150.051.30-0.060.140.041.26-0.09-0.22-0.010.90

