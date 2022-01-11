Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 11.37 points or 0.6% at 1877.25 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 17.17%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.95%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.47%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.92%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.2%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.69%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.55%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.77%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.91 or 0.29% at 60572.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.9 points or 0.23% at 18045.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 191.6 points or 0.63% at 30580.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.49 points or 0.4% at 9066.89.

On BSE,2086 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)