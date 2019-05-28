Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 27.83 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 68.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.76% to Rs 99.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

