JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nikki Global Finance standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.48% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 0.590.42 40 OPM %-88.89-162.50 -10.170 - PBDT-0.03-0.13 77 0.110 0 PBT-0.03-0.13 77 0.110 0 NP-0.05-0.13 62 0.090 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements