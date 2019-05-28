Sunshine Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 550.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet Loss of Sunshine Capital reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4800.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 455.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.260.04 550 1.110.20 455 OPM %-61.54-675.00 -44.1435.00 - PBDT-0.15-0.27 44 0.500.07 614 PBT-0.18-0.31 42 0.470.03 1467 NP-0.16-0.32 50 0.490.01 4800
