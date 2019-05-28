Nyssa Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 215.00% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Nyssa Corporation reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 215.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 112.82% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 521.78% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.520.80 215 6.281.01 522 OPM %21.83-43.75 -3.34-50.50 - PBDT0.70-0.11 LP 1.140.47 143 PBT0.70-0.11 LP 1.140.47 143 NP0.50-0.11 LP 0.830.39 113
