GE T&D India standalone net profit declines 26.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 1167.80 croreNet profit of GE T&D India declined 26.08% to Rs 53.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 1167.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1438.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1167.801438.55 -19 OPM %9.643.50 -PBDT108.25131.68 -18 PBT88.04109.90 -20 NP53.0571.77 -26
